Shooting of Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi 2 to be completed in a single stretch!

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) Shooting for the sequel of director Chella Ayyavu's blockbuster film, 'Gatta Kusthi', featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, is to be completed in a single stretch.

Sources in the know say that that the sequel, which went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony on Monday, will be shot in Chennai, Ambasamudram, and Pollachi in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad in Kerala.

The sequel, which has been titled Gatta Kusthi 2 and which will feature the same lead pair as the first part, is being jointly produced Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels Film International.

A promo video released by the makers ahead of the launch of the film has gone viral, receiving a massive response from fans. The video featured Vishnu Vishal, Ishari K Ganesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and director Chella Ayyavu himself.The hilarious promo dropped enough hints to suggest that the sequel too will be a laugh riot, just like the first part.

Sources say that the sequel will continue in the same universe as that of the first part, which had a proper conclusion.

The sequel, they point out, will also be a sports drama that will present everyday household issues in a comical way, making the film a wholesome commercial entertainer.

The lead pair Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi will reprise their roles, as will Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal parts in the first part of the franchise. Actor Karunakaran will also be seen in the sequel in a pivotal role.

Alongside Vishnu Vishal Studioz, Vels Film International has come on board to produce this sequel on a grand budget. Shubhra, Aryan Ramesh, and Ishan Saxena of Ivy Entertainment will serve as co-producers.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel will have cinematography by K M Bhaskaran and music by Sean Roldan. Editing for the film will be by Barath Vikraman and art direction will be by S. Jayachandran.

Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Murugan while dances are to be choreographed by Baba Bhaskar.

