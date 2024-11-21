Shivraj Singh Chouhan confident of NDA forming govt in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister and Jharkhand BJP's election incharge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed confidence on Thursday that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in the state.

Addressing the media before leaving for New Delhi, Chouhan talked about the overwhelming support he received from the people during the election campaign, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for instilling faith in the electorate.

"With the results due on November 23, I can confidently say that our government will be formed, ushering in a new era of good governance," he said.

Reflecting on his campaign experiences, Chouhan remarked, "The love and affection I have received from the people of Jharkhand have deeply touched me. It is a sweet memory for me. I feel a spiritual connection with this land and hope to contribute to its progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Jharkhand is rich in resources, and poverty eradication here is achievable."

Chouhan assured the state of his commitment through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, vowing to work for the betterment of its people. "I salute the people for their immense love and support," he added.

Taking a sharp jibe at the current government, Chouhan accused the Hemant Soren administration of rampant corruption and poor governance.

He alleged that the state was mired in bribery, lawlessness, and influenced by Bangladeshi infiltrators. "The people of Jharkhand have voted for change," he asserted, predicting surprising results in constituencies contested by Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren.

Before departing for New Delhi, Chouhan met Jharkhand BJP leaders, including state party chief Babulal Marandi and other leaders including Working President Ravindra Ray, to review election feedback.

The meeting also included organisation incharge Karmveer Singh and other prominent party figures. Chouhan thanked party workers at the BJP state office, saying, "In the BJP family, anyone can rise to be a Chief Minister, an office bearer, or remain a dedicated worker."

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 per cent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.