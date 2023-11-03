Sharmila Backs Off From Elections, Claims Sacrifice

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) has decided not to contest Telangana Assembly elections and to extend unconditional support to the Congress party.

Making the announcement on Friday, YSRTP founder Y. S. Sharmila said the decision was taken to ensure that there is no split of votes against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Claiming that there is strong anti-incumbency against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, she said if the anti-BRS votes split, he would again become the chief minister.

A few days ago, Sharmila had announced that her party will contest all 119 seats.

This was after the talks to merge YSRTP with the Congress failed to make any headway. .

She said it was not an easy decision as she wanted to contest and become MLA and several leaders of her party were also waiting to contest.

"This is our sacrifice for the people of Telangana. I hope party leaders and supporters will understand me," she said.

She said that since the Congress party is in position to end autocratic and corrupt rule of KCR, YSRTP did not want to become a hurdle in this.

"I believe that if KCR becomes the chief minister again, history will not forgive me," she said.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), said several Congress leaders who respect YSR had told her that at a time when Congress is in a strong position, as YSR’s daughter she should not do anything which leads to defeat of Congress.

"I never had any intention of defeating Congress. I have huge respect for Congress leaders and workers. My father brought the party to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh," she said, describing Congress as the biggest secular party.

Sharmila said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had invited her and they told her that they consider her as part of their family.

Several intellectuals and media heads had also requested not to split anti-KCR votes, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.