Sharath Kamal gears up for final bow as WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 kicks off

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Indian table tennis icon Achanta Sharath Kamal is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in front of a home crowd as the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Chennai 2025 gets underway. The tournament, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from March 25 to 31, promises world-class action, featuring eight Olympic medallists and a record number of Indian participants.

The event was officially launched with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiling the stunning WTT Star Contender Chennai trophy. Sharath Kamal, India’s most decorated paddler and an inspiration for generations, stood alongside him, soaking in the moment ahead of his final competitive appearance.

The tournament, organised by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) under the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), carries a prize purse of USD 275,000 and 600 ranking points, drawing 158 top players from around the world.

Among them are some of the biggest names in the sport, including Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto (#3, MS) and Hina Hayata (#5, WS), who lead the men’s and women’s singles fields. Other Olympic medallists competing include Miwa Harimoto (Japan), Shin Yu-bin (South Korea), Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei), Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong), Lee Eun-hye (South Korea), and Lim Jong-hoon (South Korea).

For Indian fans, history will be made as Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar enter as the top-seeded men’s doubles pair at a WTT Star Contender event, a first for the country. Meanwhile, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah will spearhead India’s mixed doubles campaign as the fourth seed.

The Indian participation has reached new heights, with a record-breaking 19 players earning direct entries and wildcards into the main draw. In total, 82 Indian paddlers (35 men and 47 women) will compete across all categories, marking a significant milestone for the sport in the country.

