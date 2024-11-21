Several MP ministers skip watching of 'The Sabarmati Report' with CM, Oppn takes jibe

Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) After several ministers of Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers skipped watching of the newly released Hindi movie 'The Sabarmati Report' with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the opposition took a jibe at the ruling party.

Chief Minister Yadav watched the film, based on the Godhra train burning tragedy, along with its actors Vikrant Massey and Rashi Khanna at a special screening organised at a theatre in Bhopal.

Interestingly, CM Yadav chaired the cabinet meeting at his residence before leaving for the theatre, and it was attended by most of the ministers.

However, several ministers, who were present in the meeting at CM's residence, didn't join him to watch the movie even though a special screening was organised.

"Today I am going to watch this film with all my cabinet colleagues," CM Yadav said after the cabinet meeting ended on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, other ministers - Kailash Vijayvargiya, Pralhad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Vishwas Sarang and Tulsi Silawat - were present during the cabinet meeting. However, they didn't turn up to join CM Mohan Yadav.

The Opposition Congress took a jibe at the ruling BJP, saying "internal rift" within the state cabinet came to the fore again.

"Many senior ministers, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Pralhad Patel and Rakesh Singh were not happy with CM Mohan Yadav," senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yadav declared the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in the state and lauded the film, describing it as impactful.

On Wednesday, CM Yadav spoke to Vikrant Massey, who stars in the movie, over a video call and congratulated him for his work.

The movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, explores the real-life events of the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002. The tragedy claimed the lives of 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya and subsequently triggered riots across Gujarat.

