Serie A: Inter take on AC in season's first Milan Derby; Lazio face Juventus

Milan (Italy), Sep 15 (IANS) Italian Serie A will explode into action with the season's first Milan Derby pitting the top two teams and cross-town rivals -- Inter and AC -- locking horns in search of the early advantage.

The iconic Milan derby will witness its latest installment as Inter and AC Milan face off in the top-of-the-table Serie A clash on Saturday. Both teams have recorded three wins in their first three matches of the season.

The last meeting between the legendary clubs came in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, where Inter won the first leg 2-0 and the second leg 1-0 to advance to the final earlier this year. Inter also won their last Serie A matchup, emerging 1-0 winners in February.

Both teams failed to capture the Serie A title last season and will be looking to unseat reigning champions Napoli. They'll also have their eyes on a clash earlier in the day as last season’s runners-up Lazio face off against Juventus, who are currently third on the table.

Both Milan teams are tied as the highest-scoring teams through the early rounds, averaging 2.7 goals per match across their first three contests.

Over the same period, Inter hasn't conceded a goal while talismanic striker Lautaro Martinez has netted five times already. Inter will be coming into the game with a fully available squad, whereas AC Milan will be without Fikayo Tomori (suspended), Pierre Kalulu (muscle injury), and Ismael Bennacer (knee injury).

In the last five head-to-head encounters, Inter Milan enjoyed a 4-1 advantage.

In the third match of the day, Napoli will travel to Genoa, hoping to full points early in the season and maintain their fight for the title later in the season.

Action from the highly anticipated Serie A clashes, including the Milan Derby, this weekend will be available live and exclusive on JioCinema and Sports 18 - 1.

