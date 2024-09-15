SCR General Manager inspects working of Kavach 3.2 on Tungbhadra Express

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the working of the Kavach version 3.2 system by travelling in Tungabhadra Express between Secunderabad and Umdanagar on Sunday.

The Kavach system aids the loco pilot in the train running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.

The Kavach (version 3.2), has been brought into commercial operation after successful trials in the sections of Nagarsol - Mudkhed - Secunderabad - Dhone - Guntakal and Bidar - Parli Vaijnath - Parbhani Sections (1200 route km) of the South Central Railway.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Kumar Jain noted that the KAVACH System has been certified for the highest Safety Integrity Level – (SIL4) by the Independent Safety Assessor to avert train collisions in block sections and on running lines at stations. He stated that the operationalisation of KAVACH also reduces the incidents of signal passing at danger thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. He revealed that the zone is also planning to upgrade the Kavach version to 4.0 soon.

During the inspection, the General Manager examined the functioning of various aspects such as Kavach Towers, trackside equipment, and the signalling system.

He also inspected the safety-related installations for the Kavach system. He discussed the development plans for the Umdanagar Railway station keeping in view of future needs and demands.

The General Manager also inspected Umdanagar Railway station and reviewed the passenger amenities, circulating area etc.

The SCR General Manager was accompanied by Saurabh Bandopadhyaya, Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer, SCR; Lokesh Vishnoi, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division; VNM Rao Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer/Projects/Secunderabad and other senior officials.

