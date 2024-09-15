Gave ‘Jahva’ to PM Modi on behalf of Jharkhand sisters: Aarti Kujur shares her joy

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival at Ranchi airport early this morning, was welcomed by a Jharkhand woman Aarti Kujur who applied ‘Jahva’ on his ears, a ritual marking the celebration of Karma festival.

Hours later, Aarti Kujur, also the Jharkhand BJP vice-president shared her joy over meeting PM Modi and giving him ‘Jahva’ on behalf of all sisters from the state.

Aarti Kujur speaking exclusively to IANS gave a low down on her interaction with the Prime Minister. She also explained to PM Modi about the importance of Karma Parv and what it means for the tribal population of Jharkhand.

Delighted over a rare meeting with the PM, she said, “Jharkhand is the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. I am glad that I got a chance to welcome the Prime Minister on a day when the state is celebrating Karma festival. It is a festival symbolising brother-sister love where they keep fast for each other and also pray for their long life, good health and success.”

She further told IANS that they had brought many things to the airport but were denied permission by the security men.

“When we told them about Jahva and its relation with Karma festival, we were allowed. PM Modi also enquired about it and its importance. I informed him about its history, significance and its cultural connection. Prime Minister was quite happy to know about the rich tradition,” she informed.

“Whom do you give Jahva to, he asked. I told him that sisters give it to their brothers, rather than apply it to their ears. I had the honour to apply on his ears, our whole community is happy and ecstatic about it.”

“I also told him that you have been tirelessly working for crores of women and sisters of the country. All women of Jharkhand pray and wish that you stay healthy and keep working for their welfare,” she stated.

She further said that PM Modi was pleased to learn about their cultural tradition, also appreciated her gesture and told her that it was because of their love and support that he was able to work for longer hours.

