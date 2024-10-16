SCO meeting: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif stays silent on Kashmir

Islamabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday by calling on the international community to focus urgently on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Interestingly, as he handed over the chairmanship to Russia at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Sharif refrained from mentioning the Kashmir issue, a longstanding India-Pakistan dispute that has been part of official statements coming out of Islamabad in the past.

Instead, while delivering his closing remarks, the Pakistan PM called for prioritization of collaboration over political differences and divisions.

"This brings us to the end of a very successful meeting which has highlighted our joint commitment towards a better and a sustainable future for our next generations. Let us prioritize collaborations over political differences and divisions. Build on our achievements, address the shared challenges, and work hand in hand to ensure that the SCO remains a beacon of stability, developments and mutual benefits for our people," he said.

He then went on to highlight the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, stating that what is happening in Gaza cannot be ignored.

"We cannot ignore the ongoing genocide in Gaza. International community bears the responsibility to ensure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, leading to the establishment of the State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds as its capital," he said.

On the other hand, he seemed to be quite cautious about making any statement on India, a move which some analysts believe could be taken as an indirect signal of some positive engagement with New Delhi in the times to come.

Earlier in the day, he had called for collaboration for mutual benefits while urging that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should not be seen through the lens of political prism.

Pakistan has maintained that there can be no talks with India until it reverses its decision of August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 and 35A to change the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Both neighbouring countries have been cautious in their respective remarks at the SCO meeting and opted to not mention each other directly over various issues.

However, it is widely expected that Sharif's decision to not mention Kashmir at the SCO meeting will attract criticism from his political opponents within Pakistan.

Surprisingly, only a few weeks ago, the Pakistan Prime Minister had threatened to give a "decisive response" to India.

"Let me state in no uncertain terms that Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian negation," he said at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 27.

