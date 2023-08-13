UP schools to remain open on Sunday today

Lucknow. Aug 13 (IANS) All the basic and secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will remain open on Sunday for the implementation of "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Meri Maati, Mera Desh" programmes under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative, said an order released by the state government.

This is the first time that schools will remain open on a Sunday as per the directives of the state government.

As per the orders, special mid-day meals will also be provided to all students.

The state government has fixed the date-wise outline of the two programmes in schools.

According to it, poetry recitation will be organised for students in all schools on August 13.

Due to the day being a public holiday, the government has given instructions to ensure special mid-day meal arrangements for all the children of the schools.

Director General, School Education, and Director, Mid-Day Meal Authority, Vijay Kiran Anand, has issued an order in this regard.

In the order issued to all basic education officers, it has been said that as a part of the closing ceremony of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," programmes under the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign are to be organised in all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and local urban bodies from August 9 to 15 in compliance with the guidelines.

As per the instructions received from the government, various programmes will also be organised in schools on August 13.

Additionally, the district-wise number of teachers and students involved in the programmes should also be made available to the concerned nodal officer of the directorate.

