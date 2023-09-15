School jobs case: Partha Chatterjee’s plea for advancing bail hearing rejected

Kolkata, Sep 15 (IANS) A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Friday rejected a petition filed by former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee for advancing the hearing on his bail plea in connection with the multi-crore cash for school jobs case.

Stating that the bail petition will be heard on the scheduled date, i.e., September 27, the judge of the special court maintained that since the law is the same for everyone, special preference cannot be extended towards anyone.

Chatterjee's bail plea rejected by the same court on September 8.

On Friday, Chatterjee was presented physically at the court. However, he did not answer media queries, neither while entering the court, nor while coming out of it.

He was silent when asked about the recent grilling of Trinamool Congress' national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee by the ED in the same case.

