HC relief for Tollywood actor Navdeep in drugs case

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) In relief to Tollywood actor Navdeep, named in a drugs case, the Telangana High Court has barred police from arresting him till September 19.

The actor moved the High Court for anticipatory bail on Friday, a day after the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) said that he was absconding.

The court admitted his petition for hearing and adjourned the case to September 19.

It directed the police not to arrest Navdeep till the next hearing.

An accused arrested based on the information provided by Tollywood financier Venkataramna Reddy and ex-Navy officer B. Balaji, who were arrested recently, had allegedly revealed the name of Navdeep.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner and TSNAB Director C.V. Anand had told a news conference on Thursday that eight people, including the son of a former MP and a film director were arrested while 50 grams of MDMA, 24 ecstasy pills, and eight grams of cocaine was seized from them.

He added that Navdeep and film producer Ravi Uppalapati are among those identified to be absconding.

However, Navdeep later took to X and denied his involvement. “That’s not me gentlemen. I’m right here… Pls clarify thanks,” he posted.

Those arrested include Devarakonda Suresh Rao, son of former MP D Vittal Rao, film director Anugu Sushanth Reddy and Nigerian peddlers Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, Igbawre Micheal, and Thomas Anaga Kalu.

The police also issued notice to the makers of the recently released Telugu film "Baby" for outright portrayal of drug abuse and its glorification.

Navdeep was among the Tollywood personalities questioned by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise Department in 2017 in connection with a high-end drugs racket. In 2021, he, along with other film personalities, was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the same case.

The SIT had given clean chit to celebrities in the drugs case.

