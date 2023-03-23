SCBA writes to housing minister, seeks allotment of FCC

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has made a formal request to Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri seeking allotment of Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC) at Mathura Road, which has been served an eviction notice.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, SCBA President Vikas Singh, Senior Advocate, emphasised the need for a dedicated club in the vicinity of the Supreme Court, which would be a welcome break for the members of the Bar Association.

It further says that SCBA is a unique and integral part of the top court with advocates from all corners of the country as its members. The traffic congestion in the city, particularly during morning and evening hours, is notorious. After spending laborious hours in the court, having a club for recreational facilities and gym around the vicinity of the court would be a well-earned laurel for the members of the Bar Association.

"The SCBA's request for the allotment of the Foreign Correspondents Club is expected to provide a much-needed space for advocates to unwind and take care of their health and well-being. The request is under consideration by the Ministry, and an affirmative response from the Ministry is eagerly awaited by the Bar Association." it said.

Notably, after the lease of FCC in Lutyens' Delhi expired, the Directorate of Estates has served notice for vacation of premises.

