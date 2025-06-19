SC records Karnataka’s assurance to provide ‘protection and security’ for screening 'Thug Life'

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday recorded the assurance given by the Karnataka government to give "protection and security" for the release of ‘Thug Life’ -- a film by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam and superstar Kamal Haasan — in the state’s theatres.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan told the Karnataka government to take legal action if any individual or group prevents the release of the movie or resorts to coercion or violence.

The Justice Bhuyan-led bench was hearing a plea alleging that the Karnataka government has prevented the film's theatrical release through “oral instructions and police interference” despite certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

During the film’s audio launch, Kamal Haasan claimed that “Kannada is born out of Tamil”, sparking strong reactions in Karnataka. After the actor's refusal to issue an outright apology, an “extra-judicial ban" was imposed on the film’s release in Karnataka, prompting M. Mahesh Reddy, a Bengaluru resident, to file a public interest litigation (PIL) before the top court.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Karnataka Home Department stated that it has not imposed any restriction on the release of the movie. It added that in the event the producers of the film decide to release the film in Karnataka, the state government will give "protection and security for such release and for the people connected therewith, including the cast, director, producers, the exhibitors, and the audience".

The affidavit said: "It is the duty and responsibility of the State Government to uphold fundamental rights of its citizens and in maintaining the 'Rule of Law’ in the state. [I]t is submitted that, in the event the movie is released and screened in the State of Karnataka, the State Government, as is duty-bound, shall take all necessary steps to maintain law and order, and provide security to all the citizens concerned and other stakeholders."

On Tuesday, the Justice Bhuyan-led Bench made scathing remarks in the matter and said that it cannot allow mobs and vigilante groups to take over the streets.

"Rule of law demands that any film which has a CBFC certificate must be released, and the state government has to ensure its screening. It can't be that, at the threat of burning down the cinemas, the film can't be released. We are not passing an order that people come and watch the film. But the film must be released," it remarked.

"We cannot allow mobs and vigilante groups to take over the streets. The rule of law must prevail," the apex court told the Karnataka government’s counsel.

