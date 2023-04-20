SC orders release of two top UP officials held on HC order for defying directive

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Allahabad High Court order, which directed taking into custody two Uttar Pradesh officers, finance secretary S.M.A. Rizvi and special secretary finance Sarayu Prasad Mishra.

The two officers were held for non-compliance of the Allahabad High Court's order, which directed the officials to execute within a week a proposed rule that would enlarge facilities for retired high court judges.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud ordered that the officers taken into custody should be released. The matter was mentioned by additional solicitor general K.M. Nataraj for urgent hearing. Nataraj informed the top court that two officers are already in custody, while seeking urgent hearing in the matter.

The top court issued notice in the matter and said that till the next date of listing there shall be stay of the orders of the division bench of high court. It further added that officers of UP government shall be released forthwith. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.

The high court's direction also included a provision to provide domestic help to the retired judges. The high court, in its order, said the officials have committed contempt of court for suppressing material facts and misleading the court. It also directed to produce the two officers before the court on Thursday for framing of charges.

"The conduct of the officers suppressing material facts and misleading the court, prima facie, have committed criminal contempt of the court," said the high court.

