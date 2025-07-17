Saudi Arabia set for Iraq, Indonesia clashes as Qatar gear up for UAE, Oman in Asian qualifiers for 2026 FIFA WC

Kuala Lumpur, July 17 (IANS) Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Group B to face Iraq and Indonesia in the fourth round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while reigning Asian Cup champions Qatar will take on the United Arab Emirates and Oman in Group A in a single round-robin format scheduled for October 8 to 14.

The six teams were divided into two groups, with only the top side from each to join the six Asian nations already through at next year's global showpiece.

The second-placed teams from both groups will square off in a two-legged showdown across November 13 and 18. This knockout stage will determine the continent’s representative at the FIFA Playoff Tournament, which offers one final qualifying opportunity.

A draw was also held to determine the host team of the knockout stage, with the Group A runners-up to host the first leg.

Australia, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan have already confirmed their spots at the Finals.

Qatar, aiming to qualify for the FIFA World Cup on merit after having made their debut as hosts in 2022, advanced to the playoffs after finishing fourth in Group A of the third round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers.

UAE, seeking a second appearance at the Finals following their debut in the 1990 edition, finished third in Group A while Oman - hoping for a debut appearance at the global showpiece - finished fourth in Group B.

Saudi Arabia, bidding for a third consecutive and seventh overall appearance at the Finals, have to navigate the playoffs after finishing third in Group C of the third round.

Iraq, whose only previous appearance at the FIFA World Cup was in 1986, advanced to the playoffs after finishing third in Group B while Indonesia, whose previous appearance at the FIFA World Cup Finals was in the 1938 edition, finished fourth in Group C.

Draw Result

Group A: Qatar (H), UAE, Oman

Group B: Saudi Arabia (H), Iraq, Indonesia

Knockout Stage

13 November

1st leg: Runners-up Group A v Runners-up Group B

18 November

2nd leg: Runners-up Group B v Runners-up Group A

