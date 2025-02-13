Sathyaraj plays a cameo in Vikram Prabhu-starrer ‘Love Marriage’

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Sathyaraj makes a cameo appearance in director Shanmuga Priyan’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Love Marriage’, featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, sources close to the unit have now disclosed.

The first look of the film, which has Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat looking at each other with food placed in front of them, was recently released.

Apart from Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, the film also features Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, and Kodangi Vadivelu in pivotal roles.

The film’s story pertains to the hilarious developments that happen after a late marriage.

Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films NOTA and Enemy, and as a co-director for film maker Ra.Karthik on the film ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’.

Shedding light on the film, director Shanmuga Priyan says, “This will be a heartwarming family entertainer set in a charming village. It will be full of laughter and emotion as it follows the hilarious and relatable journey of men struggling with the ‘Late marriage’ dilemma.”

Shooting for the film has already been wrapped up and postproduction work is currently on in full swing. Sources close to the unit suggest that the team is considering the possibility of releasing the film in the month of May.

Sean Roldan, the current sensation in Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment, the makers of last year’s summer super hit film Star, which is associating with Assure Films, for another summer release.

