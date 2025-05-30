Sanjay Jha-led delegation meets Islamic leaders in Indonesia, reaffirms India’s zero-tolerance stand on Terrorism

Jakarta, May 30 (IANS) The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, on Friday met with KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU), and Kholili Kholil, Committee Member of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) in Indonesia, the world's largest Islamic organisation, and sought their support against violence and religious extremism.

“Honoured to meet KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board, and Kholili Kholil, Committee Member of Nahdlatul Ulama -- the world’s largest Islamic organisation. Our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation reaffirmed India’s resolute stand against terrorism and sought support in countering religious extremism,” Sanjay Jha posted on X.

“As nations bound by the values of 'Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' (Unity in Diversity), we called for shared voices to champion peace and justice. KH Ulil expressed deep solidarity with India, strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, and affirmed the need for India and Indonesia to walk together for peace, cooperation, and progress,” the post added.

Condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, KH Ulil said he felt the pain and called for India and Indonesia to walk hand in hand to promote peace and economic development.

As peace-loving countries with the largest Muslim populations with shared values of Unity in Diversity or “Binneka Tunggal Ika” practised as state policy as well as in daily lives, the leader of the delegation urged NU leaders to support India and condemn cross-border terrorism to give a strong message to the world.

Earlier on Thursday, the delegation interacted with the resident Ambassadors of friendly diplomatic missions of around 20 countries in Indonesia, sharing detailed insights on Operation Sindoor and clearly explaining the role of Pakistan in the gruesome April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

They highlighted India's measured, non-escalatory, and targeted response following the Pahalgam attack.

The delegation conveyed the message that terror and talks cannot go together, and blood and water cannot flow together. They urged the support of the diplomatic community for bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice, recalling the UNSC statement of April 25, which underlined the need for concerted diplomatic action against terrorism and its sponsors.

Later, the visiting delegation met the leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN) of Indonesia including Eddy Soeparno, Vice Chairman of PAN and Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People's Assembly, and Viva Yoga Mauladi, Vice Chairman of the Party and also Deputy Minister For Transmigration Republic of Indonesia, along with other leaders and Members of Parliament from PAN sharing views on India's stance on zero tolerance for terrorism.

The delegation also had meaningful discussions with researchers and scholars of various think tanks and academia in Indonesia.

The delegation led by Jha also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

