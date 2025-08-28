Who Is Anchor Anushree's Husband, Roshan? All About His IT Job, Family, and More

Beloved Kannada television host and actress Anushree has tied the knot, bringing joy to fans across Karnataka. The wedding took place on August 28, 2025, with an auspicious muhurat in the morning at Sambrama by Swanlines Studios on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Anushree’s groom Roshan is an IT professional from Kodagu. Their marriage was arranged with family blessings and held as a traditional yet intimate ceremony attended by close relatives and friends.

Anushree’s personal journey to this moment is both inspiring and heartfelt. Born in Surathkal, Mangalore, she faced early challenges as her parents separated during her childhood and she was raised alongside her brother by her mother. She studied in Bangalore and Mangalore before graduating from Mangalore University.

Her career began in television where she charmed audiences as a host of popular shows like Tele Anthyakshari and Demandappo Demandu. She later entered cinema, debuting with Benkipatna for which she won the Best Debut Actress award. She also starred in films such as Uppu Huli Khara and received the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Dubbing Artist for her work in Murali Meets Meera. Today she is one of the most popular and highest paid anchors in Kannada television.

The wedding is not just a personal milestone but also a cultural event for her fans, who have seen her grow on screen. With Roshan by her side, Anushree now embarks on a new chapter, celebrated by her fans who admire her for her resilience, talent and grace.