Su From So Box Office Collection: Kannada Film Soars High; Rs.100 Crores Next?

While Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood strive to meet the high expectations placed on them, Sandalwood quietly produces exceptional content and generates substantial profits from producing low-budget films.

Produced and acted in a cameo by Raj B. Shetty, Su from So is a horror comedy that turned out to be a refreshing change for audiences amid the violence and bloodshed that's dominating Indian screens. People from the state of Karnataka flocked to the screens, making Su From So a genuine blockbuster.

Su From So Collection: Raj B Shetty and JP Tuminad Movie Worked Big Time at the Box-Office

Even after 10 days of its theatrical release, Su From So continues to garner massive appreciation from all sections of people, and it is clearly reflected in the collections the movie has made. Written and directed by JP Tuminad, who also acted in the movie, Su From So is a horror comedy that's innocent and portrays the adorable naivety that's still prevalent in rural India.

Su From So managed to mint Rs.36 crores net in ten days of its theatrical run and a worldwide gross of more than Rs.60 crores. At this rate, it would not be surprising if the movie crosses the Rs.100 crore mark. Since there are no prominent releases in the state of Karnataka until Coolie and War 2, the film produced by Raj B Shetty has all the advantages to become both a memorable film and a commercial blockbuster from Kannada cinema.

With its Rs. 62 crore worldwide gross, Su From So has already emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada movie of 2025, and its success is a beautiful testament to why content-driven, rooted cinema, when done right, will always work brilliantly at the box office.