Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh's Malli Pelli Release Date Locked

Navarasa Raya Dr. Naresh VK completes 50 golden years in the industry and the golden jubilee project has been announced today. Paired opposite Naresh in the movie is Pavitra Lokesh. The film is written and directed by mega maker MS Raju, while Naresh himself is producing it. Naresh revives the legendary production banner Vijaya Krishna Movies with this bilingual movie being made in Telugu and Kannada languages.

The film’s title, along with the first look and glimpse has been unveiled. Malli Pelli is the title of the movie billed to be a family entertainer. The first-look poster sees Naresh in traditional attire enjoying the process of Pavitra Lokesh making rangoli in front of their beautiful house.

The first-look poster is very pleasant and it assures the movie is going to be a complete family entertainer. The glimpse is equally appealing as Naresh and Pavitra shared beautiful chemistry and the background score is captivating. The glimpse generates positive vibes.

Jayasudha and Sarathbabu play crucial roles in the movie which also features Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ananya Nagella, Roshan, Ravivarma, Annapoorna, Bhadram, Yukta, Praveen Yandamuri, and Madhooo.

Suresh Bobbili scores the music for the movie, while Arul Dev provides the background score. MN Bal Reddy handles the cinematography, wherein Junaid Siddique is the editor of the movie. Ananta Sriram penned the lyrics and Bhaskar Mudavath is the production designer.

The makers have announced to release the movie this summer. More details are awaited.Famous Release Date Out!