Mahavatar Narsimha or Su From So: Which is the Highest Grossing Kannada Movie For 2025?

Kannada cinema has been creating a quiet storm at the South Indian box office over the past few weeks. While Saiyaara remains the talk of the trackers for quite some time, Sandalwood's Su From So has also taken the box office by storm. Not just that, Hombale's animated film Mahavatar Narsimha was a giant blockbuster, especially in North India.

Despite being a Hombale production, Mahavatar Narsimha garnered attention as a Hindi animated film that underwent language dubbing. Mahavatar Narsimha became a significant success in the Hindi market, which greatly contributed to the film reaching a worldwide gross of Rs. 100 crores.

Mahavatar Narsimha vs Su From So: Kannada Cinema's Box Office War

At present, Mahavatar Narsimha currently stands at Rs.112 crores worldwide gross. In India, the movie amassed more than Rs.91 crores net, and this is a huge record considering how animated films have completely gone off trend in recent times. On Day 11, Mahavatar Narasimha managed to mine more than Rs.1 crore net, and it looks like there is no stopping the movie anytime soon.

With nearly ten days remaining before the next major releases of War 2 and Coolie, both Su From So and Mahavatar Narsimha are poised to cause significant disruptions at the box office. Currently, Mahavatar Narsimha leads the race for the highest-grossing Kannada movie of the year; however, since it is an animated film, Su From So, with its Rs.62 crore gross, surpasses other releases from Sandalwood.

Barring these two, there is no other Kannada movie that managed to impress audiences massively, and Su From So's success can give a much-needed boost to filmmakers to make quality content with confidence.