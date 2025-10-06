Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty Film Smashes Past 300 Crores, Rs.400 Crores in Sight?

Kantara: Chapter 1, the mythological-action prequel directed by Rishab Shetty, has taken the box office by storm. In just four days since its release, the film has crossed the Rs.300 crore mark worldwide, carving its place among the most successful Indian films of 2025.

The film was released on October 2 to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, amplifying its opening momentum. From day one, it drew massive audiences across regions and languages. While earlier collections already hinted at a blockbuster, reaching Rs.300 crore by day four has cemented its status as a juggernaut.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is how Kantara: Chapter 1 has outpaced high-profile competitors. According to trade reports, its earnings have exceeded those of KGF: Chapter 1 and Hanuman at comparable points. The Hindi version alone has contributed significantly to its pan-India appeal, showing that the film is resonating well beyond its Kannada base.

The success of Kantara: Chapter 1 is driven by a combination of factors. Its storytelling, which blends folklore, spirituality, conflict, nature and spectacle, appeals to both rural and urban audiences. The visuals and action set pieces deliver on scale. Moreover, the positive word of mouth has kept occupancy high in second and third shows, rather than dropping sharply after the initial rush.

Even critics who had reservations about pacing or narrative ambition have acknowledged that the film’s ambition and passion shine through. Many say that the film builds on the legacy of the original Kantara (2022) while expanding its mythos in bold ways.

With such strong momentum early on, Kantara: Chapter 1 is likely to continue gathering steam in the coming week. Expectations are high that it will cross many more milestones and possibly set new benchmarks for Kannada and pan-India cinema going forward.