Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Prediction: Rishab Shetty Poised to Challenge Bollywood Records

Kantara Chapter 1, the highly anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is generating strong buzz ahead of its release. The film is set to hit theatres this Dussehra on 2 October in all major Indian languages and early trends are pointing toward a solid opening across the country.

Advance booking numbers already hint at momentum. By 11 AM the day before release, the film had crossed Rs.12 crore gross just from advance sales across all languages. The Kannada version alone accounted for approximately Rs.7.50 crore of that figure, while the Hindi version is contributing nearly Rs.2 crore. The rest comes from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam audiences.

Based on performance estimates and comparisons with past pan India successes, trade analysts predict that Kantara Chapter 1 could open with Rs.30 crore or more net in India. Some more bullish voices put its opening closer to Rs.35 to Rs.40 crore, with an estimated 15 to 17 crore likely to come from the Hindi version alone.

If those numbers hold, Kantara Chapter 1 would outperform many of the big Bollywood releases so far this year. Films like Saiyaara which opened at Rs.22 crore, Sikandar at Rs.26 crore and Chhaava at Rs.31 crore would pale in comparison. But despite the optimistic forecast, it is unlikely to rival the biggest pan India hits of the year such as OG, which is estimated to have earned around 84 crore in its opening run, and Coolie, which pulled in around Rs.65 crore.

The original Kantara had already set significant benchmarks. It earned 162 crore nett in Kannada alone, plus 84 crore in Hindi and 63 crore combined across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions despite its staggered release across languages. This time, with all versions launching together, the film has a better shot at larger opening numbers.

Kantara Chapter 1 stars and is directed by Rishab Shetty. The plot is set centuries before the events of the first film, delving into the origins of the mysteries introduced earlier. The cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah. With strong anticipation, appealing visuals and festival release timing, the film is positioned to make a significant impact at the box office, especially among fans of regional and pan India cinema.

If nothing else, Kantara Chapter 1 looks poised to remind audiences and studios of the growing strength of Kannada cinema and regional films in the era of pan India releases.