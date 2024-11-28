Samsung SDI names Choi Joo-sun as new CEO amid reshuffle

Seoul, Nov 28 (IANS) Samsung SDI, a battery and electronic materials manufacturing unit under Samsung Group, said on Thursday it has appointed Choi Joo-sun, head of Samsung Display, as its new CEO as part of the group's leadership reshuffle.

Choi, 61, began his career as an engineer in a memory chip development team at Samsung Electronics before transitioning to management roles and has served as CEO of Samsung Display since late 2022.

Known for his technical expertise and leadership skills, Choi has played a role in enhancing the technological competitiveness of semiconductors and driving growth in the display business, reports Yonhap news agency.

"We expect Choi to continue to lead Samsung SDI's innovation and corporate value enhancement based on his successful know-how and leadership," the company said.

In a related move, Samsung Display promoted Vice President Yi Chung to president and CEO, filling the vacancy left by Choi.

Yi, a seasoned expert in display technology, has made significant contributions to LCD and OLED advancements during his tenure at Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display.

Additionally, Samsung Global Research, the group's think tank, has established a specialised management consulting office to support affiliated companies in improving organisational and operational efficiency, the company said.

Choi Yoon-ho, the current CEO of Samsung SDI, has been named the head of this new initiative.

Meanwhile, Samsung announced its new leadership on Wednesday with a focus on the semiconductor business, in an apparent move to strengthen its future competitiveness in the field.

Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman and head of the device solutions (DS) division, was named CEO and will also lead the memory business and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, the Korean company said in a statement.

In a bid to bolster its technological competitiveness, the new CEO will directly manage the memory business unit.

Han Jin-man, former executive vice president and president of Device Solutions America, was promoted to president and will head the foundry business, which is suffering a loss of trillions of won.

Samsung Electronics also newly created the chief technology officer position for its foundry business and appointed Nam Seok-woo, former president and head of FAB Engineering and Operations.

The latest reshuffle affected a total of nine officials, including seven who have been reassigned to new positions.

