Samsung’s AI-enabled new Galaxy Z smartphones open for pre-reserve in India

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday said consumers can pre-reserve its next Galaxy Z series smartphones and ecosystem products to become eligible for early access and special offers in India.

Customers can pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000, the company said in a statement.

“Those who pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones will get benefits worth up to Rs 7,000 on purchase of these products,” said Samsung.

Additionally, customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy ecosystem products with a token amount of Rs 1,999 and avail benefits worth up to Rs 6,499 on purchase of these products.

The South Korean giant is set to launch the next generation of Galaxy Z series smartphones and ecosystem devices at its global event on July 10.

“The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming. Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem,” said the company.

The market watchers expect Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip 6 with built-in generative AI.

Samsung is also expected to showcase its first Galaxy Ring smart device and Galaxy Watch 7 series.

