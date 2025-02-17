Sam Pitroda's statement on China an insult to Galwan martyrs: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday termed the statement of the Indian Overseas Congress Chief, Sam Pitroda on China as an insult to the martyrs of Galwan.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pitroda said India needs to change its mindset and give up the notion that China is an enemy country.

Trivedi said that India is continuously progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added: "But, some forces are trying to influence it. The kind of statement that Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda has given regarding China today has made it clear that the Congress party's agreement with China has been expressed in broad daylight."

The senior BJP leader said, "It is a matter of concern that the kind of statement that Sam Pitroda has made is a very deep attack on India's identity, diplomacy and sovereignty of India. He (Pitroda) has said that there is no dispute of any kind with China, that is, India itself is taking an aggressive posture. The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wants good and cordial relations with every country of the world. But, national self-respect, security, and strength are paramount for us."

Trivedi added: "Before Pitroda's comments today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also given such statements many times. Rahul Gandhi had said during a foreign tour that China has done a good job in reducing unemployment."

He called Pitroda's statement an insult to the martyrs of Galwan. "Is this not an insult to the martyrs of Galwan? Our soldiers were martyred in Galwan. But, despite this, if the Congress Overseas Chief speaks such language, then it is condemnable. This is a grave insult to the sacrifice of the Indian Army," the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Speaking to IANS, Pitroda said that India's approach has been confrontational from the beginning. "Our attitude is that of confrontation from day one, and that attitude creates enemies, and that creates certain support in the country. I think we need to change that pattern to assume that China is the enemy from day one. It is not just to China, but to everyone..."

"I don't know what is the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has the habit of defining an enemy," he said.

The Congress leader said, "I think the time has come for all of us to learn, increase communication, collaborate, operate and co-create and not have this command and control mindset. China is around... China is growing .. you know you got to recognise that and respect that ..."

