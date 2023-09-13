Salesforce unveils AI-powered platform 'Einstein 1' for customer firms

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Enterprise software major Salesforce on Wednesday announced the new AI-powered platform "Einstein 1" for customer companies that will give them the ability to safely connect any data to build AI-powered apps with low-code and deliver entirely new CRM experiences.

The company also said that the new Einstein 1 Data Cloud is natively integrated with the Einstein 1 Platform, so customers can connect any data to create a unified profile of their customers and infuse AI, automation, and analytics into every customer experience.

"Now, with Data Cloud and Einstein AI native on the Einstein 1 Platform, companies can easily create AI-powered apps and workflows that supercharge productivity, reduce costs, and deliver amazing customer experiences," Parker Harris, Co-Founder and CTO, Salesforce, said in a statement.

Salesforce also announced that every customer with Enterprise Edition or above can now get started with Data Cloud at no cost.

Customers can start ingesting, harmonising, and exploring their data with Data Cloud and Tableau to extend the power of their data across every line of business and jumpstart their AI journey, the company said.

Moreover, the "Einstein Copilot", a new conversational AI assistant, according to the company, will drive productivity by assisting users with their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language, and receive relevant and trustworthy answers that are grounded in secure proprietary company data from Data Cloud.

In addition, Einstein Copilot proactively takes action and offers additional options beyond the user’s query, such as providing a recommended action plan after a sales call, checking a consumer’s order status, or changing the shipping date.

Further, the company stated that the all-new "Einstein Copilot Studio" will help companies build an entirely new generation of AI-powered apps with custom prompts, skills, and AI models to close sales deals faster, streamline customer service, auto-create websites based on personalised browsing history, or turn natural language prompts into code, as well as hundreds of other business tasks.

Einstein Copilot is currently in pilot and Einstein Copilot Studio will be in pilot in fall 2023.

