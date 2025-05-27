Saiyami Kher to make her debut in Malayalam cinema

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher is all set to step into the world of Malayalam cinema with a yet-to-be-titled film and will be seen sharing screen space with actor Roshan Mathew once again.

A source close to the project said: “Saiyami has been keen on doing a Malayalam film for a while. She’s always been drawn to cinema that prioritises strong storytelling, and this script immediately stood out to her. Pairing with Roshan Mathew in a performance-driven role felt like the perfect next step.”

Saiyami, who has previously worked with superstar Nagarjuna in Telugu films, has previously worked with Roshan in the 2020 drama film “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai” directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

The film also stars Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande appearing in supporting roles.

It is set against the backdrop of 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, the film tells the story of a bank cashier who discovers a stash of cash hidden in her kitchen sink.

She was recently seen in Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in lead roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

Saiyami made her debut with the 2015 Telugu film Rey and appeared in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban based Hindi film Mirzya opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in the following year.

In 2020, she appeared in Mayank Sharma's web series Breathe alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In 2021, she starred alongside Nagarjuna in the action film Wild Dog as an NIA Agent. In 2023, Sayami featured in R Balki's Ghoomer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.