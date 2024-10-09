Saif strikes perfect balance between Mumbai and Delhi on ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming edition of the reality streaming show ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it features Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the host.

The theme for the new season is the eternal fight between two of the biggest metropolitan cities of India, Delhi and Mumbai.

Saif makes for a perfect host with his roots from the former princely states of Pataudi near Delhi and his workplace being Mumbai.

The season also features three new entrants in the form of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi.

The show also stars the OG quartet of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh as they defend their Mumbai’s glam status. The ladies battle it out over who does it better, expect jaw-dropping fashion and witty comebacks.

Talking about the series’ return to Netflix, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said, “We’re thrilled to unveil the trailer of one of Dharmatics’ most fabulous shows. Season 3 is bigger, bolder, and glossier than ever! Our partnership with Netflix has been instrumental in creating a global fandom for the show. Together, we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of reality TV entertainment”.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said in a statement, “Get ready for the most entertaining ride of the year as our fabulous OG ladies are joined by some fiery new divas for an all-new season of this fan-favorite show! Season 3 is bringing triple the sass, drama, and fun—everything reality TV dreams are made of. With Dharmatic’s signature flair for all things filmy, they’ve been the perfect creative partners on this journey. As these bold personalities navigate friendships, rivalries, and life in Bollywood, Season 3 promises plenty of glamour, high fashion, and laugh-out-loud moments that the fans have grown to love. And with Delhi and Mumbai going head-to-head, this season promises a showdown like never before”.

The show is set to stream on Netflix.

