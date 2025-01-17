Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Shahid Kapoor says 'All of us are extremely concerned'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The entire film industry is in a state of shock after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. Recently, Shahid Kapoor reacted to the unfortunate incident during the press conference for his forthcoming drama "Deva".

Wishing the 'Baazaar' actor a speedy recovery, Shahid Kapoor was quoted saying, "All of us from the fraternity are extremely concerned. We hope that Saif's health gets better. We hope that he is feeling better. We are very shocked about what happened. It is a very difficult thing to absorb that something like this can take place in Mumbai. I am sure, the police are trying their best. Usually, things like this do not happen. Mumbai is an extremely safe place. We proudly say that even if your family member is outside at 2 or 3 am they are safe."

Meanwhile, a new CCTV footage has surfaced from the building of Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence. The clip features a suspicious man climbing up and down the stairs between 1 am 3 am on 16th January 2025.

Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked with a 2.5-inch knife by an assailant at his Bandra house. He was stabbed multiple times during his attempt to fight off a burglar. According to the reports, the doctors have removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has now been shifted to the ICU.

On another hand, Shahid Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Southern beauty Pooja Hegde in "Deva". While he will portray the role of a brilliant yet stubborn police officer, Pooja Hegde will be seen as a journalist.

Made under the direction of renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film has been bankrolled by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the project will also see Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

"Deva" is expected to reach the theatres on 31st January this year.

