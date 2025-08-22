SAFF U17 C'ship: India continue winning ways with two-goal victory over Bangladesh

Thimpu, Aug 22 (IANS) In what was billed as a clash of equals, India’s U17 women’s team delivered a composed and commanding performance to earn their second straight victory at the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 as they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 at the Changlimithang Stadium here on Friday.

Pearl Fernandes (14’) and Bonifilia Shullai (76’) were the scorers for India, who led 1-0 at halftime. The win also consolidated India's top spot in the group. They have six points with two wins from two matches.

Both sides came into the match with a rich history in the competition – four finals contested, two titles apiece. Yet, despite the hype, this encounter never truly lived up to the billing of a fierce rivalry. India’s disciplined performance ensured that Bangladesh were always playing catch-up.

From the outset, the Young Tigresses looked focused and alert. Their defence was rock-solid, denying Bangladesh even the faintest sniff of a goal. The central defensive pairing stayed compact, while full-backs tracked runs diligently. Whenever the line was breached, goalkeeper Munni was in the perfect position to effect saves.

With such defensive assurance, the midfielders took charge, spraying passes wide and keeping Bangladesh constantly on the turn. India’s early pressure paid off swiftly.

In the 14th minute, centre-back Divyani Linda made an inspired run from deep, picking up a loose ball and bulldozing her way through the midfield. As defenders converged on her, she smartly laid it off to Pearl Fernandes, who had been left unmarked at the edge of the box. Given the time and space, Fernandes unleashed a powerful left-footed effort. Though Bangladesh keeper Yearzan Begum got her gloves to it, she couldn’t keep it out.

India nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute when Pritika Barman broke down the right and whipped in a teasing low cross. But Fernandes’ heavy first touch let the opportunity slip.

Bangladesh tried to find a response, mostly through set-pieces. Sauravi Akanda Prity’s free-kick landed straight into Munni’s hands, while a Mamoni Chakma header from a corner went wide. Their brightest moment came in the 37th minute when Fatema Akter found herself in open space at the top of India’s box. Her fierce strike was on target, but Munni’s positioning was flawless, and she collected the ball safely.

The second half followed a similar rhythm with India dictating possession and Bangladesh defending deep. Although chances became rarer, India never looked in danger.

They nearly added a second in the 72nd minute, when Nira Chanu Longjam pounced on a loose ball and let fly from the edge of the box. This time, Begum made a fine save.

But India wasn’t done. In the 76th minute, they struck from a set-piece. Alisha Lyngdoh curled in a corner from the right and found substitute Bonifilia Shullai unmarked. Positioning herself perfectly, Shullai guided her header into the net, doubling India’s advantage.

The remaining minutes were managed with maturity. India slowed the game down, held shape, and denied Bangladesh any late resurgence to take home three points.

