Sachin Tendulkar visits Vadodara, reminisces his cricketing days

Vadodara, March 5 (IANS) The International Masters League (IML) 2025 matches are currently underway, with five key matches scheduled at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium which has brought several legendary cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and the Pathan brothers, to the city.

During the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar has been frequently spotted practicing, capturing the attention of fans. A video of Tendulkar has now surfaced on social media, where he fondly recalls his early cricketing days in Vadodara.

In the video, he shares a special memory from when he first visited the city at the age of 14. The video, believed to be recorded during a practice session at Motibaug Cricket Ground, features Sachin reminiscing about his past experiences.

In the clip, he says: "I am in Vadodara right now. The cricket ground behind me (Motibaug) is where I first came when I was just 14 years old with my Ranji team. I was part of a 14-member squad. Our dressing room was on one side, and the ground stretched on the other. The moment I stepped in, old memories came rushing back."

Tendulkar also recalled how the ground was once surrounded by large tents, and a massive crowd had gathered to watch the match. Vadodara has recently emerged as a major cricketing hub, having previously hosted international ODI matches and Women's Premier League (WPL) games. Now, the International Masters League (IML) 2025 is in full swing, adding to the city's cricketing legacy.

With Kotambi International Stadium hosting multiple matches, the city is witnessing the presence of cricketing greats. For Tendulkar, however, this visit is more than just another tournament—it is a return to the ground where he once played as a budding cricketer.

Reflecting on the contrast between then and now, Sachin stated, "Back then, I was here as a young player trying to make my mark. Today, I am here for a completely different reason."

While he didn’t specify the exact nature of his visit, it is evident that Vadodara holds a special place in his cricketing journey. Vadodara has long been a powerhouse of Indian cricket, producing legendary cricketers and hosting significant matches.

The city is home to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), one of the strongest domestic cricketing bodies in India. Vadodara has given Indian cricket stalwarts like Vijay Hazare, Chandu Borde, Nayan Mongia, and the Pathan brothers - Yusuf and Irfan - who have played crucial roles in India's international success.

The city's cricket culture is deeply rooted in its history, with institutions like the Motibaug Cricket Ground and the newer BCA Kotambi Stadium playing key roles in shaping young talent.

The Motibaug Cricket Ground, located within the historic Lakshmi Vilas Palace, has been a training hub for aspiring cricketers for decades. It has hosted numerous Ranji Trophy matches and is known for its association with the Gaekwad royal family, who have actively promoted the sport.

In recent years, Vadodara has also become a venue for international and franchise-based cricket, including Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the International Masters League (IML).

The BCA Kotambi Stadium, a newer addition to the city’s cricket infrastructure, has been a host to various national and international fixtures, further strengthening Vadodara’s presence on the cricketing map.

