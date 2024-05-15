Sachin Tendulkar’s security guard shoots self

Jalgaon (Maharashtra), May 15 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a State Reserve Police Force jawan (SRPF), who was attached to the security detail of cricket maestro Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, allegedly shot himself at his native home in Jamner town, an official said here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kapde who had reportedly gone on a brief vacation to his ancestral place.

Kapde (39) who shot himself in the neck with his service gun is survived by his aged parents, wife and two minor children, a brother and his family members.

Senior Police Inspector of Jamner Police Station Kiran Shinde said that the incident occurred around 1.30 am on Wednesday at the victim's home and the exact reasons behind the alleged suicide are being probed.

“As per preliminary investigations, he may have taken the extreme step owing to certain personal reasons, but we are waiting for the full details of the probe,” Shinde guardedly told IANS.

Kapde’s body has been sent for an autopsy and the Jamner Police have filed an accidental death report pending further investigations, including questioning his family members, colleagues and other acquaintances.

The SRPF is likely to conduct its independent inquiry into the incident as the matter involves a jawan assigned to VVIP security, sources said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.