Sachet-Parampara on Kamle from ‘Raid 2’: We knew it had something special

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The makers of “Raid 2” on Wednesday released the second track, ‘Kamle,’ from the film. The composer duo Sachet-Parampara said that from the moment they started working on the song, they knew it had something special.

The song showcases the stunning landscapes of Rajasthan while highlighting the love and chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor. The song, which is packed with passion, groove, and irresistible hooks, has lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

Talking about the song, the composer duo said, “Creating ‘Kamle’ was an incredible experience for us. It’s one of those songs that instantly lifts your mood.”

“From the moment we started working on it, we knew it had something special—an effortless blend of love, exploration, and vibrant energy. We’ve played around with the sound to make it feel fresh and unique, and we’re so excited for everyone to experience it,” they added.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, “Raid 2” stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial, among other celebrated actors joining this high-stakes sequel.

“Raid 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1.

The first installment of the crime thriller film “Raid” was released in 2018. It stars Ajay, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D'Cruz. The film is based on the real-life income tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which distinguished itself from others for being the longest raid in Indian history.

Like the previous film, the sequel is also based on the income tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department, who work with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes.

