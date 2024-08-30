Rwandan president dismisses over 200 soldiers from defence force

Kigali, Aug 30 (IANS) Rwandan President Paul Kagame has dismissed over 200 military personnel from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), including 21 senior and junior officers, the military announced in a statement on Friday.

Among those dismissed were Martin Nzaramba and Etienne Uwimana, alongside 19 other senior and junior officers, according to the statement issued by the RDF.

In addition, the president authorised the termination of contracts for 195 other ranks within the RDF, Xinhua news agency reported.

No official reasons were provided for the dismissals, but under Rwandan law, military personnel can be dismissed from the RDF for "gross misconduct."

However, this is not the first time. On June 7, 2023, President Paul Kagame made sweeping changes in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and appointed a new minister and head of the army.

At the top of the list of changes was the firing of two senior commanders and more than 200 soldiers with immediate effect.

He dismissed RDF Major-General Aloys Muganga, Brigadier-General Francis Mutiganda, as well as 14 commissioned officers.

"He (Kagame) has also authorised the dismissal of 116 other ranks and approved the rescission of service contracts of 122 other ranks," said the statement from his office.

