Russian forces make significant progress in Kharkiv: Defence Ministry

Moscow, May 13 (IANS) Russian armed forces made significant gains in the Kharkiv region after capturing four settlements, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The units of its North group had made advancements deep into Ukrainian defences, seizing the settlements of Gatyshche, Krasnoye, Morokhovets, and Oleynikovo in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Three Ukrainian brigades suffered heavy losses in the settlements of Degtyarnoye, Volchansk, and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkiv region, losing up to 100 servicemen, two tanks, an armoured vehicle Kozak and four vehicles, it added.

Russian armed forces have been actively advancing in the Kharkiv region for several days. More than 4,000 people have been evacuated from the region since Russia launched the latest round of missile attacks on Friday, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

