Russia will win Ukraine conflict unleashed by West: FM Lavrov

Moscow, Sep 26 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia will achieve victory in the conflict with Ukraine, which he claims has been provoked by the West.

In an interview with TASS news agency, Lavrov stressed that the West only responds to force, and Russia is unified in the face of this proxy war.

"The victory is necessary. They do not understand any other language. This victory will be ours, there is no doubt. We have truly united against the war the West has unleashed through Ukraine," Lavrov stated.

Lavrov also criticised the United States, accusing it of worsening global conflicts, including in Ukraine and Gaza.

"The US, as a so-called 'problem solver,' has only exacerbated crises worldwide. Wherever the West gets involved as the main 'fix-it man,' pardon my slang, the situation deteriorates -- hundreds of thousands of victims, devastation, and socio-economic issues. This is what we see in Ukraine and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," he said.

He further lambasted the United Nations for its silence on attacks against Russian civilians in the Kursk Region, where Ukrainian forces have reportedly targeted residential areas using Western-supplied weapons.

"Terrorist groups are attacking the Kursk Region daily with modern Western weapons. Yet, I've heard nothing from the UN's human rights representatives, including the secretary-general," Lavrov remarked.

In addition, Lavrov took aim at Eastern European countries aligned with NATO and the European Union, asserting that they are not fully trusted by their Western allies.

"Eastern European countries must understand that their 'masters' in NATO and the EU do not trust them. They will never be allowed significant international roles," Lavrov concluded.

