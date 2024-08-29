Romania records 27 West Nile virus cases, including three fatalities

Bucharest, Aug 29 (IANS) Romania's National Institute of Public Health (INSP) announced on Thursday that 27 cases of West Nile virus have been recorded across the country since the surveillance period began on June 3.

Of these cases, 23 have been confirmed and three patients passed away, Xinhua news agency reported.

The regional distribution of cases includes six in Bucharest, four in Suceava County, and two cases each in Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Giurgiu, Satu Mare, Ilfov, and Mures counties. Braila, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, and Prahova counties have each reported one case.

According to the data, the most affected age group is between 60 and 69 years, with eight cases, followed by seven cases among individuals aged 70 to 79.

INSP advises the public to wear long sleeves and pants, use mosquito repellent, install window screens, and eliminate standing water and household waste that could attract mosquitoes.

Experts attribute the rise in cases to factors such as climatic changes, including high temperatures and heatwaves following heavy rains, as well as increased movement of passengers and goods.

West Nile virus, primarily transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, typically causes flu-like symptoms. These can include headaches, fever, weakness, muscle and joint aches, conjunctivitis, rashes, and sometimes nausea or diarrhea.

