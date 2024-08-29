International community urged to take decisive action on safe return of Ukrainian children

Kyiv, Aug 29 (IANS) The 'Bring Kids Back UA', an initiative launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has urged release and an expeditious return of all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred, deported or detained in Russia during the ongoing conflict in the region.

Presenting its first White Paper titled 'Safeguarding Children from Forced Transfers and Deportation' earlier this week, the Bring Kids Back UA Task Force, co-chaired by Andriy Yermak who is currently the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called for an intensified international action in locating and safe return of all Ukrainian children.

The White Paper mentions that to date, the Children of War initiative has identified tens of thousands of children that have been forcibly transferred and/or deported and, while total numbers of affected children vary, only a few hundred children have been returned to Ukraine.

"The White Paper is at the heart of Ukrainian efforts to engage the international community in restoring sustainable justice. Point four of Ukraine's peace formula and the Bring Kids Back UA Initiative has the clear goal to return every stolen child and bring them back home without conditions or exceptions. This is not just a state initiative – it is our duty to our children and future generation," said Yermak.

High-profile individuals and organisations from around the world, including the UK, US, Canada, France, Brazil, India, South Africa and others, were also in attendance to hear the findings of the White Paper.

"Children are the silent victims of war. Documenting these violations is essential because it brings attention to the plight of the children who cannot advocate themselves. Children are entitled to special protection and international law," stated Priscila Caneparo dos Anjos, delegate for civil diplomacy to the World Trade Organization and the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

The White Paper also issued a strong call to the international community to take decisive action, emphasising that sustained international pressure is essential to halt these violations and protect the rights and futures of affected Ukrainian children.

The Task Force comprises experts from the policy, legal, and diplomatic fields, alongside recognised professionals in children's rights protection in the context of armed conflicts, all serving in their personal capacities.

It was established by the Office of the President of Ukraine to address two critical objectives, including investigating and implementing human rights-based mechanisms for the voluntary return of unlawfully deported and forcibly displaced children to Ukraine.

The second objective was to develop recommendations to strengthen the international legal framework, with a focus on preventing similar violations of children's rights in armed conflicts, using Ukraine as a case study.

