Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) In his 29-year-long journey in Hindi entertainment showbiz, popular actor Rohit Roy will be seen in a reality show for the first time. He is participating in the 13th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', which he doesn't see as a reality show but as an "adrenaline rush".

Rohit in his career has starred in TV shows, films and web series, where usually actors get to take rehearsals and re-takes on performing stunts.

However, that is not possible in the show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Talking to IANS, Rohit said: "There is a great degree of nervousness. We might be heroes on screen and I have done all my stunts in my films by myself which is why almost every second bone in my body is injured. But these kinds of stunts happen in the spur of the moment and without getting into rehearsals and training, everybody will get nervous. I am nervous."

With almost three decades in the industry, what made him take up a reality show now?

"I never wanted to be part of reality shows because it is not something that I enjoy doing. Last 20 years, I have been hosting reality shows but 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is not just another reality show. It is something you can't wait to experience."

He added: "It is fun and has all those things that are on my bucket list. Here I am getting paid to tick off things from my bucket list. I am grateful to them for giving me this opportunity. I don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush."

