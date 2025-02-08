Rohan Jaitley frontrunner for BCCI’s Joint Secretary post

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next Joint Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The position has been vacant since Devajit Saikia was promoted to Secretary following Jay Shah’s election as ICC Chairman in December 2024.

BCCI has scheduled a Special General Meeting (SGM) on March 1 at its headquarters in Mumbai, where the election for the Joint Secretary’s post will take place.

As per reports, the other candidates in the fray include former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Abhishek Dalmiya and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official Sanjay Naik. However, Jaitley is currently the strongest contender for the role.

Saikia, who previously held the Joint Secretary’s position, took over as Secretary last month after Shah vacated the post. The BCCI has formally informed all state associations about the upcoming election, emphasising that the appointment of the new Joint Secretary will be the sole agenda of the meeting.

Jaitley’s potential appointment would strengthen his growing influence in Indian cricket administration. If elected, he will be expected to play a crucial role in key board decisions, particularly in the lead-up to major international tournaments and domestic cricket reforms.

