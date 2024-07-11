Rodriguez breaks Messi’s record of most assist in single edition of Copa America

Charlotte (US), July 11 (IANS) Midfielder James Rodriguez surpassed Argentine great Lionel Messi's record of most assists for goals in a single edition of the Copa America.

The pass for Jefferson Lerma to score was his 6th assist in the tournament, making him the player with the most assists in a single edition since 2011, when the statistic began to be computed.

The previous mark belonged to Messi, who had registered 5 assists in the Copa América 2021.

With this sixth assist, Colombia's number 10 achieved his fourth game out of five with at least one assist. He started with two in the victory against Paraguay. He added one more against Costa Rica and another two in the 5-0 against Panama, in the quarterfinals.

Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 to advance to the final, which will be held on Sunday in Miami. Awaiting them are Argentina, as Lionel Messi and Co. look to make it a second consecutive Copa America title.

