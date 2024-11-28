Rodri eyeing Manchester City return before end of season

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Manchester City midfielder Rodri is aiming to return to action before the season ends after suffering a ruptured ACL in his right knee during the team's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September. Manager Pep Guardiola initially ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Since Rodri's injury, City have gone six games without a win across all competitions, and the Spanish international hopes to rejoin his teammates before the season concludes.

"My target is to come back this season. I don't give up on this season, (but) I don't want to make any mistakes. My target is six or seven months. I am doing much better than I thought. I am enjoying the rest, if it possible to say it that way," Rodri told The Rest Is Football podcast.

"My feeling was, not like a crack, the knee was stable. I was confident it wasn't too bad. But I have a positive mentality now and that's it. The first month and a half was bad in terms of pain, I couldn't walk, but now it is easier," he added.

The Premier League season concludes on May 25, just over a week after the FA Cup final on May 17. Following the domestic season, the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, featuring Manchester City, will take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13.

Rodri experienced a whirlwind few months, going from the high of winning Euro 2024 with Spain to the low of a serious injury, followed by the triumph of claiming the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

"I have lived the best and worst part of my career with the Ballon d'Or and then injury, but it gives me oxygen to come back again in a good way. I can't describe the emotion [of winning it]. In my generation (we) only see two guys winning the trophy (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo)," he said.

Rodri's feat was overshadowed by Real Madrid's boycott of the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, a move widely believed to be in protest of Vinicius Jr's omission from the top prize.

"I cannot respect the decision," Rodri said of Madrid's no-show. "In sport and in life, it's important to win. But I think even more how to lose, and I say always the same - it was my moment, I didn't want to speak about others. They didn't want to be there - I want to be with my club, with my family, the people that were there and clapped me, and that was a fantastic moment."

The midfielder also expressed his elation over Guardiola's recent two-year contract extension with City. "I used to stay behind training most of the time with the manager, talking, because I wanted information. As the years go, you don't need that so much, but first year was a massive change for me.

"Pep has the desire to be better every day. He has won the lot, he doesn't need to do this. He has this hunger to go again, which is why I am so excited he has decided to stay.

"He grabs you in his room and tells you tactics, he is always there with sessions. He demands from you and if someone doesn't push you every day, you don't grow. He is an unbelievable worker. Of course he is the best. The titles talk by themselves but also Spain, Germany and England - he has been influential everywhere."

