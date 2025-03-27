Robert Vadra on Sambhal's namaz restrictions: People have their own ways of praying, like thousands at Kumbh Mela (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) In a candid conversation with IANS, Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, expressed his concerns over the growing trend of ‘divisive politics’ and the recent ban on offering namaz in public spaces in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

He brought up the example of Mahakumbh where huge gathering of devotees offer prayers in their own way. Vadra stressed the importance of allowing people to practice their religion freely, without creating unnecessary restrictions.

He also slammed the rising focus on issues like changing names of places and mosques, stating that such actions only harm national unity and secularism.

He backed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, terming the probe agencies’ action against them as politically motivated.

Excerpts from the interview highlight his stance on religious freedom, the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and the ongoing political situation in the country.

IANS: How do you see the ban imposed by Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district administration on offering namaaz on roads or rooftops?

Robert Vadra: People have their own ways of praying. During the Kumbh Mela, thousands of people gather in large numbers, and that is their way of doing it. Similarly, when more people gather for namaz, there may not be enough space in the mosque, so they come out on the roads. Yes, there should be no inconvenience to anyone on the roads. But when they go to rooftops, there are restrictions. If loudspeakers are used, there are restrictions as well.

Even when it comes to discussing Aurangzeb, there are restrictions. Or when surveys are conducted about mosques to ensure there are no idols or other such things. How can we progress in this manner? How can we stay united? How can we remain secular? This is harmful, and the younger generation is not happy with this. They are thinking about leaving the country. No one talks about the real issues, like those of farmers or inflation. This is wrong. There should be no politics of discrimination. Everyone should be allowed to pray in their own way, according to their religion.

IANS: What is your take on the calls to remove the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?

Robert Vadra: This is not relevant at all. What is relevant is inflation, and we need to focus on that. Unity is the most important thing. The real issues, like the farmers, who are protesting, and are not being heard and these should be given attention.

Names of roads like Aurangzeb Road are being changed, surveys of mosques are being conducted, and names of airports and railway stations are being altered, but this will not make any real difference. I believe the younger generation does not agree with this. Why doesn't the government talk about real issues?

IANS: What do you have to say about the raids by federal agencies against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev betting app case?

Robert Vadra: Even my offices have been raided, and I had to face baseless allegations. I went to ED offices 15 times, and I am myself a victim of such harassment.

As for Baghel ji, none of the allegations will stand against him as these raids are aimed at diverting attention from main issues. This ploy of harassing people without evidence is condemnable. I saw this in Punjab as well where former CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi and his entire family was harassed. Misuse of agencies is unethical, and I condemn such vendetta politics.

IANS: What's the future that you see for INDIA bloc, especially, in Bihar?

Robert Vadra: Whenever there is an election, the rivals are harassed using probe agencies. This is what is happening with Lalu Yadav’s family in Bihar. I see bright prospects for the Congress if it fights the Bihar Assembly elections with an alliance with Lalu-Tejashwi Yadav. A pact will also be beneficial for the family of Lalu Yadav.

For the Congress to improve its performance, the leaders need to work for the people and fulfil promises made to them and work harder.

IANS: There is a lot of discussion about Rahul Gandhi not visiting Mahakumbh. Do you think he should have also taken a holy dip?

Robert Vadra: We don't believe in media appearances or display… we believe in prayers. If we go to Mahakumbh and if there is disruption and pilgrims' inconvenience due to VIP arrangements... we can go at any time. We don’t do anything for public display. We don’t have to show how secular we are. My belief is that we should not indulge in religious acts for public display or indulge in politics of show off. So, I believe Rahul Gandhi does not undertake religious visits for public display, he can go to any holy place whenever he decides to and, also, there should be no inconvenience to others.

IANS: Do you think Palestine is being subjected to injustice?

Robert Vadra: Undoubtedly, what is happening amounts to injustice. People on both sides are being put in distress, and politics plays a major role in escalating the situation... bombs being dropped on hospitals and the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, is wrong.

