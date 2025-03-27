Immigration Bill passed in LS: HM Amit Shah asserts India is not a ‘Dharamshala’, security is top priority

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the House during the debate, made it clear that while India welcomes those wishing to come for tourism, education, healthcare, or business, the government will take strict action against anyone posing a threat to national security.

"Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a ‘Dharamshala’ (shelter home). If someone comes to contribute to the development of the country, they are always welcome," said the Home Minister.

He further said the new legislation aims to strengthen national security, boost the economy, and support sectors like health and education. Amit Shah asserted that the Immigration Bill would also provide the country with up-to-date information about every foreigner visiting India.

Addressing the issue of illegal infiltration, particularly by Rohingyas from Myanmar and Bangladeshis, the Home Minister warned of strict measures against those who pose a threat by taking refuge in the country for personal gain, making the nation unsafe.

He said that illegal infiltration had increased, which could pose a danger if left unchecked. He asserted: "I welcome everyone who wants to visit India as a tourist, for education, for healthcare, for research and development, for business, and so on. But those who come as a threat to the country, we will keep a close look at them and take strong action against them."

The Home Minister also referred to the issue of the ongoing delay in the completion of border fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

He accused the West Bengal government of not acting decisively against illegal infiltration, especially over the past few years, citing the pending 450 km of fencing due to the West Bengal government not providing land for the project.

He said that the ruling party workers (Trinamool Congress workers) indulge in hooliganism and religious sloganeering whenever the process of fencing is done.

Amit Shah informed the House that the delay had allowed the infiltration of individuals, particularly from Bangladesh, and led to the spread of illegal Aadhaar cards in South 24 Parganas.

The Union Home Minister asserted that the government would soon take control of West Bengal, promising that the remaining area would be fenced and that strict action would be taken to prevent further illegal immigration.

