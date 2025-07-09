Rob Walter confirms Williamson’s commitment despite skipping Zimbabwe tour

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Rob Walter has confirmed that star batter Kane Williamson remains committed to international cricket, even though the 34-year-old has opted out of the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe and declined a central contract for the 2024–25 season.

Williamson, one of the greatest cricketers to represent New Zealand, has chosen to manage his workload and pursue opportunities in franchise cricket, but his long-term involvement with the Black Caps remains firmly on the table, according to Walter.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Walter shed light on his recent conversation with the veteran batter. “Myself and Kane have had a nice conversation, a long conversation,” Walter said.

“It was really great to catch up with him and discuss cricket. It was great to get his lens on New Zealand cricket and the Black Caps. He's been so influential in their success over the years.”

Despite recent absences from the national team setup, including stepping down as white-ball captain after last year’s T20 World Cup and missing the Zimbabwe series, Williamson’s international career is far from over.

“But then also to discuss what the future might look like. I've said it repeatedly, he's still very committed to the Black Caps, and wants to play international cricket,” Walter insisted.

“I don't think it'll be too long until we see that.”

New Zealand’s upcoming schedule includes a T20I series against Australia and two white-ball series against England in October, followed by a home summer featuring the West Indies in all formats. While Williamson’s immediate participation in these fixtures remains uncertain, his potential return is being left entirely in his hands.

Walter stressed that the door remains wide open for the veteran to resume short-format duties if he chooses.

“Exactly what his involvement would be in the short-format game going forward would be a decision for Williamson and he would be welcomed with open arms,” the coach stated.

Praising Williamson’s adaptability and class, Walter added: “Quality players stay quality players, and they just work at finding a method to be successful in all formats. He's a generational talent, I've got no doubt he'd find a way.”

“He's probably jostling with what that actually looks like for him personally. But as I said, quality players find a way.”

