PM Modi accorded 21-gun salute during ceremonial welcome in Namibia

Windhoek, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was accorded a grand welcome, including a 21-gun salute, during an impressive ceremonial welcome in Windhoek as he began official engagements during his one-day trip to Namibia.

The African nation's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who assumed office in March this year, welcomed PM Modi before the one-on-one discussion and delegation-level talks.

PM Modi had arrived in Namibia earlier in the day as part of the concluding leg of his five-nation tour. He received a grand traditional welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport, where he was greeted by Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

Local musicians and dancers performed at the reception, and in a moment that drew applause and cheer, the Prime Minister joined the performers and played Namibian drums, reflecting his warmth for local traditions.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to Namibia and only the third visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the last 27 years.

Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to Dr. Sam Nujoma, the founding President of the country.

Shortly after landing, PM Modi shared his enthusiasm on X, posting, "Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation."

After holding discussions on expanding cooperation across a range of sectors - including energy, healthcare, education, digital technology, and development support - Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament - a key moment in India-Namibia diplomatic relations.

India and Namibia have had a very strong relationship for a long time and New Delhi had recognised Namibia long before it got independence besides also taking up its cause in the UNGA in 1946.

The bilateral trade is mostly in mineral resources like zinc and diamond processing. Namibia is a resource-rich country. It has natural resources of uranium, copper, cobalt, rare earths in large numbers, lithium, graphite, tantalum, and all of these are of interest to India.

India had also taken a few Cheetahs from Namibia and relocated them to Kuno National Park.

Most importantly, during the visit, cooperation in the field of Unified Payment Interoperability will be taken forward following the technology agreement between the Central Bank of Namibia and the NPCI.

"In recent times, Namibia has also discovered new oil fields. There, again, is going to be a broad understanding on the partnership in hydrocarbons. Namibia is also keen to engage with us in agriculture and pharma, and we will be exploring India's low-cost solutions like DPI, Janaushadhi, traditional medicine, Ayurveda," said Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of the visit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.