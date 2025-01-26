Riyan Parag returns to lead Assam in Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Riyan Parag has been declared fit to return for Assam in the seventh round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, starting January 30. The 23-year-old will captain Assam in their final league match against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Parag's last competitive appearance was in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October 2024. Since then, he has been sidelined by a shoulder injury that required surgery, which ruled him out of the T20I series in South Africa, the ongoing series against England, and India's Champions Trophy squad. However, his return to action could help him regain match fitness should India need him as a replacement in the near future.

Having played ten T20Is for India since his debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024, Parag is known for his explosive batting and handy quick-spin bowling. Before his injury, his all-round skills added valuable depth to India's lineup.

In the previous Ranji Trophy season, Parag showcased his prowess with the bat, amassing 378 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 75.60 and a strike rate of 113.85. He was also the leading six-hitter of the season, smashing 20 maximums.

Assam, currently at the bottom of the Elite Group D table with no wins in six matches (two losses and four draws), will hope Parag's return inspires a strong finish. While Assam is out of playoff contention, Saurashtra remains in the hunt for a knockout spot, making this clash crucial for the hosts.

Assam squad: Riyan Parag (capt), Denish Das (vice-capt), Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Dipjyoti Saikia, Parvez Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Rishav Das, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Pradyun Saikia, Amlanjyoti Das.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.