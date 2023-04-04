Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Riya Sharma, who is currently seen playing the character of 17th century princess Tarapriya in the show 'Dhruv Tara', has shared that she went through a no-work phase which took a toll on her health due to her habit of overthinking about her future.

Riya said: "Every actor goes through a 'non-working' phase which is in-between projects and it's a period of anxiety. I went through this time when my show 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka' wrapped up. I had no work to do at that time, and for an actor, who works for 11-12 hours a day, it's difficult to pass through this phase."

"I am a workaholic, so the main challenge for me was the wait between the two projects. Sitting at home feels good for one day, it feels good for two days, but when you are sitting for months, it doesn't feel good," she added.

Riya made her acting debut in 2018 with 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' and later she worked in 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka', 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal', 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', among others.

She further shared how sitting at home took a toll on her health and says: "I have a habit of overthinking about things and it increased when I was sitting idle at home. I was not just low, I had anxiety attacks while waiting for the right project to come my way. I slowly slipped into depression due to overthinking. However, with courage and positivity, I started giving auditions and after four months, I was offered the show 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'."

Saying that ups and downs are a part of everyone's life, Riya concluded: "I have seen both the phases which have made me realise the importance of work and patience. Post that, I started working on reducing my habit of overthinking about things. Currently, I am happy shooting for my show 'Dhruv Tara' and I have creative satisfaction while portraying Tara in the show."

